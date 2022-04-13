The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rigoberto Cervantes-Ceferino, 43, of Tacoma Park, Maryland. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Laura Emily Holzheimer, 36, of Satsuma, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Juan Carlos Ramos-Benevides, 38, of Sarasota. Charges: forgery, presenting a false ID to law enforcement, and operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Omar Abdul Sabar, 22, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,500.

Shawn Patrick Armstrong, 49, 27900 block of Leatherwood Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Michael Chester Carter, 50, 23200 block of Rountree Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $16,500.

Shamyra Airile Bivins, 19, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Ricardo Cortes-Pagan, 31, 18300 block of Placid Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Andrew Jason Donaldson, 46, 16900 block of O'Hara Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Johnny Junior Sanchez, 40, 22300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Kenzedric Deon Landrum, 26, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: none.

Julian Benjamin Ramos, 21, of Hartford, Connecticut. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Leosmay Allen Gomez, 21, 7400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.

Wyatt James Linder, 21, 10100 block of SW County Road 769, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $3,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Andrei Shcherbakov, 51, of Deerfield Beach, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:


Sarah Jo Merriman, 45, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Guilbert Moise, 19, 6000 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: permitting an unauthorized person to drive. Bond: $120.

Kallie I. Quinlan, 25, 2700 block of Yacolt Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Martae Terrell Taylor, 31, 23100 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and two counts of sale of cocaine. Bond: $41,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Ellis Lutz, 40, of Zolfo Springs. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of new or harmful legend drug without prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Daniel Martin, 36, 300 block of Riverside Campground, Arcadia. Charges: battery and resist officer without violence. Bond: none.

James Henry Wieckhorst Jr., 39, 7100 block of SW Ogden Acres Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.

Leann Gwendolyn Humphreys, 36, 1500 block of SW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft and fraud. Bond: $9,000.

Christopher Thomas Stewart, 38, 1500 block of NW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft and fraud. Bond: $9,000.

Traci Lynn Stopa, 48, 12700 block of SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Antonio Ramon Polk, 22, 1800 block of SW Hendry Street, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Justin Matthew Wilk, 28, 4600 block of Brasher Avenue, North Port. Charges: leaving scene of a crash with property damage and DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

