The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Paul Baker, 41, 13800 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Christopher Ellis Drennan, 44, 200 block of Ambler Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• David Anthony Laskowski, 54, 100 block of East Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Emanuel Alvin, 56, of Zephyrhills, Florida. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement at high speed. Bond: $7,500.
• Braxton Bowen Frame, 32, 6100 block of SW Miller Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Genaro Saenz-Gonzalez, 33, 1500 block of Grapefruit Street, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: released on own recognizance.
• Deandra' Nytrel Williams, 28, 1500 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement while sirens active, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, sale of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Abraham Santos-Salvador, 46, 4700 block of NE Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
