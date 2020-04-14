The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

William Reed Watts Jr., 32, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Shane Franklin Warren, 22, 3600 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Ethan Blake Feindel, 28, 30100 block of Balsam Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Chastity Lynn Bible, 19, 22100 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Daniel Parabak, 64, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: offender violates no contact order. Bond: none.

Matthew Charles Pierce, 30, 22200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $5,000.

Dequan Jamal Jones, 25, 1800 block of Dragonfly Ave., North Port. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, burglary with assault or battery, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.

John William Remillard, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

Ernesto Garcia, 45, of Plant City. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $20,000.

Michael Brandon Harvey, 36, of LaBelle, Fla. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $33,100.

Daniel Keith Ball, 65, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Victoria Treshawn Carr, 23, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

Christopher James Morgan, 23, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments