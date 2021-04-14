The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Thomas Myslinski, 55, 13300 block of N Branch Road, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Larry Burton Loy, 29, first block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: perjury in official proceedings, contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, and permitting unauthorized minor to drive. Bond: $8,500.
Julie Foster, 62, 11500 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Michael Jerome Omara, 49, 25200 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: none.
Alexander David Woike, 31, 4100 block of Driver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
Taylor Belle Raye Pierre, 32, 18400 block of Lamont Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Natika Shannal Johnson, 25, 23300 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
Mandy Dae Wheeler, 34, 100 block of Carlisle Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of other substance schedule III or IV with intent to sell, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Wren Andrew Miller, 32, 3000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
John Jeffrey Dillon, 44, 14300 block of Aldridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Larry Edward Lloyd, 68, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Randy James Villa, 64, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Shann Javell Reed Jr., 25, 1600 block of New London Street, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Danielle Leigh Neff, 23, 8400 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Charles Brooks Deveny, 58, 1700 block of Melodee Lane, Englewood. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI. Bond: $3,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Banks Kipfer, 27, 200 block of Gill Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Guy Mac Doby Manning, 64, 400 block of Hargreaves Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael Douglas Denning, 29, 1500 block of Achilles Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jonathan Manuel King, 35, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more and possession of drug equipment. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 33, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment, false ID given to law enforcement officer, resist officer without violence and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Tyler William Kirby, 20, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: robbery with weapon, battery and petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.
Roland Reinhold Risse, 26, 2600 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: armed burglary. Bond: $10,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.