The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Thomas Myslinski, 55, 13300 block of N Branch Road, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Larry Burton Loy, 29, first block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: perjury in official proceedings, contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, and permitting unauthorized minor to drive. Bond: $8,500.

Julie Foster, 62, 11500 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Michael Jerome Omara, 49, 25200 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: none.

Alexander David Woike, 31, 4100 block of Driver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.

Taylor Belle Raye Pierre, 32, 18400 block of Lamont Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Natika Shannal Johnson, 25, 23300 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.

Mandy Dae Wheeler, 34, 100 block of Carlisle Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of other substance schedule III or IV with intent to sell, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Wren Andrew Miller, 32, 3000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

John Jeffrey Dillon, 44, 14300 block of Aldridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Larry Edward Lloyd, 68, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Randy James Villa, 64, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Shann Javell Reed Jr., 25, 1600 block of New London Street, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.


Danielle Leigh Neff, 23, 8400 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Charles Brooks Deveny, 58, 1700 block of Melodee Lane, Englewood. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI. Bond: $3,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

David Banks Kipfer, 27, 200 block of Gill Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Guy Mac Doby Manning, 64, 400 block of Hargreaves Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Michael Douglas Denning, 29, 1500 block of Achilles Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jonathan Manuel King, 35, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more and possession of drug equipment. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 33, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment, false ID given to law enforcement officer, resist officer without violence and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Tyler William Kirby, 20, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: robbery with weapon, battery and petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.

Roland Reinhold Risse, 26, 2600 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: armed burglary. Bond: $10,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

