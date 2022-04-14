The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Craig Lawrence Miller, 60, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

• James Eugene Whidden, 54, 12300 block of Green Golf Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

• Brandy Nicole Roth Gibson, 37, 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Patty Ann Balbin, 56, 1900 block of Education Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Adam Lee Provencal, 42, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

• Susan Louise Heller, 50, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Mua Vo, 59, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Gary Russell Nickerson, 62, 1100 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

• Douglas Matthew Reardon Jr., 27, 2400 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Shane Douglas Dionne, 31, 23300 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Pablo Rayo Jr., 34, of LaBelle. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,131.

• Calin Patrick Walsh, 38, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Colton F. Corpus, 22, 300 block of East Langler Drive, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.


• Dwight Ordava Henry, 33, 2800 block of Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Joan MacGranor Barkow, 63, 7400 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property by homeowner's order. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 24, 14100 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphenalia and loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael David Schiller, 42, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and attaching registration plate not assigned. Bond: $240.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 34, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,620.

• James Elmer Butts, 37, 1600 block of SW Brandon Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• David Sanchez Vega, 35, 1800 block of SE 1st Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• James Randolph Tuning, 44, 1600 block of NE Windypine Street, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary, petit theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Rayshon Isaiah Lamb, 23, 1800 block of Dragonfly Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Hakeem Andu Metayer, 23, 3200 block of Point Street, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments