The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kasey Obando, 23, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Cresencio Alfonso Hernandez, 53, 1500 block of Harbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,500.
• Brandon Earl Goddard, 37, 15400 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jose Guadelupe Guzman, 47, 21200 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-state fugitive and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $70,500.
• Benjamin Noah Paulaitis, 26, 20400 block of Kinberkemac Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
• Lynda Lee Cribbs, 60, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
• Christopher Adam White, 32, 900 block of Mood Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Sophocles Frangakis, 56, 3500 block of Depew Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: dumping litter over 500 pounds or commercial hazard of any amount. Bond: none.
• Erik Brian Anderson, 34, 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Street, North Port. Charges: DUI and failure to notify motor vehicle agency of address change. Bond: none.
• Carlos Acevedo, 28, of Naples. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $12,500.
• Emin Jabier Chaver, 45, of Jacksonville. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license, attaching registration plate not assigned, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
• Lazaro Perez-Barroso, 44, of Hialeah, Florida. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $100.
• David Hernandez Itzep, 27, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Rosa Marie Deleon, 41, 6400 block of SW Miami Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jacob Cody Lawson, 38, 100 block of Hillsborough Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ramsey Thomas Lyons, 43, 200 block of West End Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Nicholas Puryear, 21, of Tampa. Charges: out of county warrant and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Margaret Ann Fitzgibbon, 33, 27400 block of Hole in One Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Patrick Leo Hicks, 53, 2800 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alonzo Eli Forbes Jr., 22, 100 block of San Antonio Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of counterfeit bills, possession of burglary tools, trespassing, petit theft, and larceny. Bond: $5,500.
• David Lopez Zamada, 31, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: damaging firefighter property and larceny tampering. Bond: $2,000.
• Yuri Rivero Peraza, 42, of Hialeah. Charges: damaging firefighter property and larceny tampering. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• George Luis Chanza, 44, 1200 block of SE Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, petit theft, fraudulent use with another person's ID, fraudulent use of credit cards, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
• Tyree Rashard Campbell, 31, 1500 block of Holiday Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell and three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Javier Leon Cruz, 61, 3400 block of SW Armadillo Trail, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license expired. Bond: $120.
• Latrent Emari Jones, 21, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: released on own recognizance.
• Diego Perez, 36, 3900 block of NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: released on own recognizance.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
