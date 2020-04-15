The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Renee Simone Lawrence, 49, 26000 block of Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: fraud-impersonation use or possess ID of another person without consent, uttering counterfeit bills, checks, drafts or notes, forging bank bills, checks, drafts, or promissory notes, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and larceny petty theft. Bond: $21,000.
Dalton Ryan Widmann, 24, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Tammy Lyn Ewing, 56, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
Richard John Barbito, 61, 1700 block of Gulf Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: follow harass cyberstalk with fear of death or injury and misuse of 911 or E911 system 4th offense. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Paul Wierzbicki, 71, 18500 block of Satume Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and three counts of larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
Coby Eugene Griffin, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jaimie Michelle Exner, 32, 400 block of W. Perry Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property. Bond: $620.
Marc Rocford Friedman, 59, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $250.
Christopher Andrew McNamara, 66, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
Christy Lee Owens, 37, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: utter false instrument, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Michael Anthony Sweeney, 31, 14400 block of Boston Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County: probation violation (original charge: misdemeanor battery). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jordan Alexander Chuck, 25, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.