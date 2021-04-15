The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Monique George Khoueiri, 36, 400 block of Via Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking synthetic cannabinoids 280 grams or more and criminal attempt to solicit/conspire first degree felony. Bond: $200,000.
Christopher Daniel Desimone, 30, 2800 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Robert John St. Croix, 37, 300 block of San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of injunction protection, resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Gregory Thomas Lemons, 49, 22300 block of La Salle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Reagan Armstrong Fields, 57, 23000 block of Glen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard and battery on an officer firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
Jack Evan Lawrence McCandless, 22, 21200 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.
Casie Ann Adkins, 30, 18000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Anel Angel Estremera, 34, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and knowingly driving while licence suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Olga Sofranis, 51, first block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: false reports to law enforcement authorities and insurance fraud less than $20,000. Bond: $7,500.
Rachel Elizabeth Griffy-Shattuck, 38, 1100 block of Jonah Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Jacob John Evans, 34, of McKinleyville, Calif. Charges: criminal attempt to solicit first-degree felony, conspire combine or confederates with another, and two counts of selling marijuana. Bond: $560,000.
Spencer Kyle O’Neill, 29, 2500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Devon Phillip Hall, 24, 4300 block of Blitzen Terrace, North Port. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
