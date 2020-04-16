The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Edward Christopher Buck, 49, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.

Michael Villegas, 36, of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Turia Lynne Hendrickson, 45, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Hansly Mesidor, 35, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

