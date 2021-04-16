The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Iris Stacy, 47, 1100 block of Corizon Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Marlene Rosenberger, 53, address withheld. Charge: larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.
Jason Hollada, 35, of Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $7,000.
Roger Leon Burnett, 44, 25100 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.
Robert Scott Taylor, 32, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $8,500.
Thomas Foots III, 64, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess cocaine, failure to leave property upon order by owner, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Christopher Charles Zebley, 34, 7500 block of Raten Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without license revoked habitual offender, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: $15,500.
Brian Sullivan, 60, 22400 block of Hernando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
Nicole Nanibeth Grotts, 39, 9100 block of Bigstar Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
Vincent Mohammed Gordon Delemos, 35, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
