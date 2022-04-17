The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Walter Richard Woyner, 70, of Reeds Spring, MO. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $2,500.

Jesse J. Gerrard, 39, 19000 block of Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Kevin Michael Black, 57, 500 block of Jasmine Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and petty theft. Bond: $25,000.

Katherine Ann Aude, 63, 22100 block of Lancaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,500.

Michael Anthony Sweeney, 33, 14400 block of Boston Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,000.

Mark Harold Lewis, 55, 1000 block of Bay Harbor Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ryan Daniel Albert, 28, 21200 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in vehicle. Bond: $120.

Javier Campos Mendoza, 43, 7000 block of Primm Place, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.


James Detore, 59, of North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nathan Allan Jones, 31, 200 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Scott Tyler Karmen, 27, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,000.

Samantha Ashley Lynch, 34, 2500 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Timothy Lee Lytle, 54, 2300 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Stephen Michael Yannone, 55, 4000 block of Green Tree Road, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $5,000.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments