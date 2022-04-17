The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Walter Richard Woyner, 70, of Reeds Spring, MO. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $2,500.
Jesse J. Gerrard, 39, 19000 block of Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Kevin Michael Black, 57, 500 block of Jasmine Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and petty theft. Bond: $25,000.
Katherine Ann Aude, 63, 22100 block of Lancaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,500.
Michael Anthony Sweeney, 33, 14400 block of Boston Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,000.
Mark Harold Lewis, 55, 1000 block of Bay Harbor Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ryan Daniel Albert, 28, 21200 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Javier Campos Mendoza, 43, 7000 block of Primm Place, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
James Detore, 59, of North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nathan Allan Jones, 31, 200 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Scott Tyler Karmen, 27, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,000.
Samantha Ashley Lynch, 34, 2500 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Timothy Lee Lytle, 54, 2300 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Stephen Michael Yannone, 55, 4000 block of Green Tree Road, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.