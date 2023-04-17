The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Alan Huyck, 56, of Taylor, Michigan. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Jason Paul Lambert, 43, first block of Belum Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $823.
Larry Allen Chilcoat, 46, address withheld. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
Courtland Alexander Waters, 30, 19500 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery against pregnant victim, failure to sign court appearance citation, resisting officer without violence, tampering in a felony proceeding, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jorge Roy, 51, 200 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Linda Susan Schellinger, 32, 1600 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kevin Allen Vietts, 57, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jarrett Twombly, 19, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $9,500.
Urbano Fernandez Marquez, 41, of Dallas, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Dania Joseph, 33, of Clearwater, Florida. Charges: battery against person aged 65 years or older, burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $35,000.
Kevin Wayne Wright, 47, 3000 block of SW Swaine Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $355.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Osman Josue Chaidez Guillen, 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Leslie Ann Marcovitch, 55, 1100 block of NE Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: DUI with damage to property and leaving the scene of a crash. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jessica Lyn Hansen, 33, 3000 block of Willow Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Melvin E. Calanchevasquez, 23, Sarasota. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Bart Alan Grayson, 59, 11000 block of Aragon Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI and unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
James Christopher Patten, 53, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charge: fraud (obtain property under $20,000). Bond: $1,500.
Desiree Lenee Rohr, 33, 2200 block of Yancy Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation (public assistance fraud $200-$20,000). Bond: none.
Timothy James Upright, 67, 8400 block of Maureen Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation (DUI alcohol or drugs third violation within 10 years). Bond: none.
Thomas Lamar Raines, 18, 6000 block of Denison Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Paul Jedidiah Thompson, 39, 8000 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicole Kathleen Kelly, 29, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife reported the following arrest:
David Richard Paul, 19, Cape Coral. Charge: boating under the influence. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Antonio Eli Hill, 20, of Cape Coral. Charges: grand theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying concealed firearm or weapon. Bond: $5,000.
Willie Lee Vinson Jr., 39, 100 block of Gordon Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Juan Hilberto Ayala, 37, 1000 block of SE 9th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
David Allen Hodges, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: none.
Orlando Clementino Lopez Miranda, 27, 3800 block of NE Atlantic Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: out of county warrant and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Alexis Abraham Palafox, 28, 4500 block of SE Rye Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Clarence Marshall Reaves, 40, 1100 block of Southwest Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: nonmoving traffic violation (driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense); resist officer (obstruct without violence); failure to appear. Bond: none.
