The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dominick Americo Semenza, 48, 60 block of Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $500.
Patricia X Parraguez Aguilera, 60, 400 block of Barger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Delshierra Saunders, 26, 15000 block of Community Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $6,000.
Osmani Sanchez, 48, 1000 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Manuel C. Martir, 30, 4600 block of Church Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Benjamin Butler, Jr., 34, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Matthew Xavier Kane, 46, of Miami Beach. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $2,000.
Vittorio Della Sala, Jr., 10700 block of Lerwick Circle, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and uttering forged checks, drafts, bills or notes. Bond: $5,000.
Charles William Hahn, 61, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: remand hold. Bond: $500.
Daniel John Foltz III, 37, of Darlington, MD. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
Justin Dean Kelch, 28, of Beatrice, NE. Charges: resisting officer without violence, robbery by sudden snatching with no firearm or weapon and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $9,000.
Steven Thomas Curtiss, 31, 100 block of Stephanie Lane, Sebring. Charges: driving while license revoked, habitual offender; and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Jason Eric Salvesen, 34, 40 block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Ana Gabriella Guerrero, 32, of Oakland Park, FL. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Maria De Lourdes Villanueva Nava, 31, of Oakland Park, FL. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
Alexa Kristine Ficarra, 19, 10200 block of Topsail Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Anthony Nmi Forte, 50, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $420.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alexander Romero Masson, 28, 8500 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Sarah Christine Thiele, 38, 100 block of Caddy Road, Englewood. Charges: driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Keyana Latisha Fain, 27, of Alva, FL. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $25,000.
Mark James Ramirez, 49, 700 block of Seminole St., Wauchula. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $9,500.
Allison Marion Sharkey, 35, 8700 block of N.W. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Stephen Alfredo Soliz, 28, 2300 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
