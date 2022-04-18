The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zachary David Craig, 38, 100 block of Thelma St., Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $20,000.

• Pamela Rae Sterling, 39, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Robert John Attwood-Hauer, 20, 6400 block of Drucker Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed. Bond: $6,000.

• Gregory Thomas Lemons, 50, 22300 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on underlying charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Cody Seth Jones, 30, 3300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Shamar Harvey, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $800.

• Oscar Flores Gomez, 62, 800 block of Hibiscus St. N.E., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Daniel Valdez Jimenez, 58, of Lakeworth, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Angela Jean May, 44, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Bond: $4,000.


• Jacob Weston May, 44, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.

• Cassandra Maxine Sloan, 30, of Boca Raton. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Gustavo Arnulfo Abdallah, 37, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Paul George William Anderson, 26, 1800 block of Braddock Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Ronald Everett Anderson III, 23, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

• Michael Eugene Lima, 35, 1200 block of N. Fair Oaks Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriffs Office reported the following arrest:

• Jacob Tyler Lowe, 37, 6900 block of Sleepy Way, North Port. Charges: DUI and probation violation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

