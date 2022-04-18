The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary David Craig, 38, 100 block of Thelma St., Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $20,000.
• Pamela Rae Sterling, 39, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Robert John Attwood-Hauer, 20, 6400 block of Drucker Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed. Bond: $6,000.
• Gregory Thomas Lemons, 50, 22300 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on underlying charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Cody Seth Jones, 30, 3300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Shamar Harvey, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $800.
• Oscar Flores Gomez, 62, 800 block of Hibiscus St. N.E., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Daniel Valdez Jimenez, 58, of Lakeworth, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Angela Jean May, 44, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Bond: $4,000.
• Jacob Weston May, 44, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
• Cassandra Maxine Sloan, 30, of Boca Raton. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gustavo Arnulfo Abdallah, 37, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Paul George William Anderson, 26, 1800 block of Braddock Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Ronald Everett Anderson III, 23, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
• Michael Eugene Lima, 35, 1200 block of N. Fair Oaks Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriffs Office reported the following arrest:
• Jacob Tyler Lowe, 37, 6900 block of Sleepy Way, North Port. Charges: DUI and probation violation. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.