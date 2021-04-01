The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Benjamin Scott Johnson, 21, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Richelle Sears, 29, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense and hiring vehicles with intent to defraud. Bond: $5,000.
Thomas Vernon Richardson Jr., 36, 5600 block of Deltona Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee, 46, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Jonathan Ryan Jean, 18, 400 block of E Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, failure to return DL registration when insurance canceled, and marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.
Tiffany Wertenbach, 26, 22100 block of Voltair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: unknown.
Ronnie Leon Reid Jr., 34, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Manuel Torres Jr., 35, 20400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.
Stephanie Celeste Zavala, 21, 23100 block of Mineral Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Berno Alex St. Pierre, 24, 21500 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Adam Philip Britton, 44, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Mario Crispin Garcia Jr., 37, 300 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,000.
Matheus Vasconcelos Ferreira, 24, 200 block of Patterson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Hassan Adel Youseff, 37, 500 block of Ovalando Place, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ray Anthony Reinhardt Jr., 50, 1700 block of Kirkwood Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Stephanie Michelle Brown, 42, 1200 block of McCroy Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Asia Fisher, 37, 2700 block of S McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: larceny/ petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.
Blake Carlin, 47, 1700 block of Markyknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Katherine Justine Leriche, 40, of Cape Coral. Charges: sell heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $13,500.
Joseph Nicholas Allen, 42, of Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Kevin Paul Nichols, 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.