The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Benjamin Scott Johnson, 21, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Richelle Sears, 29, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense and hiring vehicles with intent to defraud. Bond: $5,000.

Thomas Vernon Richardson Jr., 36, 5600 block of Deltona Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee, 46, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Jonathan Ryan Jean, 18, 400 block of E Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, failure to return DL registration when insurance canceled, and marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.

Tiffany Wertenbach, 26, 22100 block of Voltair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: unknown.

Ronnie Leon Reid Jr., 34, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Manuel Torres Jr., 35, 20400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.

Stephanie Celeste Zavala, 21, 23100 block of Mineral Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

Berno Alex St. Pierre, 24, 21500 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

Adam Philip Britton, 44, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.


Mario Crispin Garcia Jr., 37, 300 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,000.

Matheus Vasconcelos Ferreira, 24, 200 block of Patterson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Hassan Adel Youseff, 37, 500 block of Ovalando Place, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Ray Anthony Reinhardt Jr., 50, 1700 block of Kirkwood Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Stephanie Michelle Brown, 42, 1200 block of McCroy Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Asia Fisher, 37, 2700 block of S McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: larceny/ petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.

Blake Carlin, 47, 1700 block of Markyknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Katherine Justine Leriche, 40, of Cape Coral. Charges: sell heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $13,500.

Joseph Nicholas Allen, 42, of Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Kevin Paul Nichols, 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments