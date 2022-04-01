The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jory Wayne Johnson, 32, of Sebring. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Chester Carter, 50, 23200 block of Roundtree Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: operating motorcycle without valid license, driving while license suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Sandra Lianna Kachelmeier, 59, 500 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Lukas Kaminski, 40, 23100 block of Superior Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Taylor Lanier Costales-Plaja, 22, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $17,500.
• Kellie Ann Rudy, 63, Starline Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Barbara Ann Ridgeway, 44, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Christopher Allen Ridgeway, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of opium or equivalent with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Krystal Marie Castillo, 51, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Dennis G. Howe, 19, first block of Logan Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Shawn Ryan Hurlburt, 38, 20400 block of Kinderkemac Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
• Logan Robert Schaefer, 25, 4200 block of Boeing Lane, North Port. Charge: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, tampering with physical evidence, driving with license expired over six months, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,500.
• Donald Guarino, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Latisha Leahna Campbell, 31, 900 block of Downing Street, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ashley Jo Anderson, 34, 2500 block of Trianna Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $10,120.
• Devon Junior Bartley, 47, 8000 block of Boca Grande Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Stephen Caron, 42, 4400 block of Meager Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking amphetamine of 14 grams or more. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher David Mayes, 31, 3000 block of Alesio Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Ernst Charles Samedi III, 27, 18600 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Jamie Andre Samuels, 49, 13800 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
