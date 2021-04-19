The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Steven Thomas Curtiss, 31, of Sebring, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without license-revoked habitual offender. Bond: $10,000.

Jason Eric Salvesen, 34, Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: sell other controlled substance schedule III or IV, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Kimberly Ann Kij, 45, 24500 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $15,000.

Barry Dean Patrick, 55, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older and battery-second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Andrew Johnson Darby, 28, 100 block of Salisbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Destiny Boggs, 22, 21800 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Melissa Marie Wilson, 35, 20300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Ana Gabriella Guerrero, 32, of Oakland Park, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Maria De Lourdes Villanueva Nava, 31, of Oakland Park, Florida. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.


Alexa Kristine Ficarra, 19, 10200 block of Topsail Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.

Kelly Reed Boykin, 62, of Castle Rock, Colorado. Charges: violate injunction against repeat sex date violence, and violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $7,500.

Kevin Dale Cole, 52, homeless. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant, resisting an officer without violence, battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $13,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Lyndsey Marie Abdon, 20, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jennifer Renee Powers, 34, 500 block of Lowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer/obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

Jeffrey Kenneth-Alan Vincent, 27, 1700 block of Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte. Charges: stealing/traffic in stolen property and false owner information pawned items $300 or more. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

