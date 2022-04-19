The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Benjamin Bravo-Diaz, 26, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Taylor Marie Bass, 26, 22200 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Phillip Ryan Laughhunn, 37, 2100 block of Kings Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Richard Elliott Patterson, 62, 1700 block of Kennesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Oscar Garciz-Sanchez, 41, of Palmetto. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
• Michelle Marie Jacobs, 42, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Eric Richard Rains, 22, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: unarmed burglary and criminal mischief. Bond: $12,500.
• Joshua Aaron Allen, 42, 4900 block of NW Locust Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery against first responder, using a firearm during a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $86,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Niko Juliano Angelillo, 28, 2600 block of Thomas Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey A. Bowers, 57, 1400 block of Craleigh Street, North Port. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Olivia Michelle Burbage, 22, 8600 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
