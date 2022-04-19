The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Benjamin Bravo-Diaz, 26, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Taylor Marie Bass, 26, 22200 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Phillip Ryan Laughhunn, 37, 2100 block of Kings Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Richard Elliott Patterson, 62, 1700 block of Kennesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

• Oscar Garciz-Sanchez, 41, of Palmetto. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

• Michelle Marie Jacobs, 42, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Eric Richard Rains, 22, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: unarmed burglary and criminal mischief. Bond: $12,500.

• Joshua Aaron Allen, 42, 4900 block of NW Locust Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery against first responder, using a firearm during a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $86,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Niko Juliano Angelillo, 28, 2600 block of Thomas Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.


• Jeffrey A. Bowers, 57, 1400 block of Craleigh Street, North Port. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Olivia Michelle Burbage, 22, 8600 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Amber Lynn Clark, 19, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Fernando Arturo Frometa III, 40, 2300 block of Redstone Avenue, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery against pregnant victim and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $50,000.

• Gary Wayne Hole, 43, 3800 block of Lapeer Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Michael Alan Sickels, 62, 3100 block of Stokie Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Rudy Diaz Mejia, 36, 1500 block of 2nd Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Angela Denise McNealy, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

