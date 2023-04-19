The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Charles Howse, 44, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of petit theft. Bond: $7,500.
Eric Michael Schmierer, 32, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Zechariah Enrico Dibiase, 20, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Christopher Maddox, 21, 400 block of Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Trevor Alexander Nantz, 18, 23300 block of Judge Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and contributing to delinquency of a child. Bond: $5,000.
Jay Lee, 60, 1300 block of Hinton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Hannah Yvonne Marchant, 27, 100 block of Carlisle Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
DeJesus Maurice Kelly, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Benjamin Noah Paulaitis, 26, 20400 block of Kinderkemac Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Randall Scott Ruppart, 51, 13500 block of Ainsworth Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and engaging in contract business without certification. Bond: $30,500.
Heather Christine Sharp, 50, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Juan Lopez Tojin, 24, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Orlando Andrews, 32, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and tampering with or destroying physical evidence. Bond: $25,000.
Daniel Cruz, 30, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $8,000.
Susan Lynn Gayton, 59, 20200 block of Lagente Circle, North Port. Charge: simple assault on first responder. Bond: none.
Jamar Michael Graham, 38, 4200 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charges: Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and tampering with or destroying physical evidence. Bond: $25,000.
Devon James Nelson, 32, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charges: battery and aggravated assault. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sierra Veronica Baize, 42, 10100 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Joseph James Cable, 51, 3300 block of Trapper Lane, North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Holden LeMay, 32, 3000 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Vadim Leonidovich Kushnir, 33, 3600 block of 3600 block of Chiron Avenue, North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $25,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Leticia Vargas Betancourt, 53, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
John Joseph Riley, 44, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petit theft. Bond: $3,500.
William Crafts, 21, 30200 block of Red Pine Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Nazik Hussein Elrayah, 55, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Henry Hernandez Chavez, 24, of Bonita Springs. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Charles Angus Ferguson, 50, first block of West Court Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
