The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Carol Lee White, 40, 900 block of Bloxham Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Zecharia Harold Finn, 32, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Patrick Wayne Crosen, 52, Woodmere Park, Venice. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Robert Michael Manchaster, 50, 900 block of E. Desirade Ave., Venice. Charges: dealing in stolen property and false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,000.
Charles Curtis Anderson, 32, 800 block of Wright St., Englewood. Charges: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: $250,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
