The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Terrence Dwayne Bell, 47, Sarasota. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 29, 700 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Tamburello Marquis Graham, 32, 33100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of introduction of cell phone into state correctional institution. Bond: $20,000.
Stacy Michelle Baier, 39, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Adam Thomas Birt, 25, Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, sell synthetic narcotics schedule I or II, using a firearm when committing a felony and seven counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $30,000.
Donald Robert Yates, 53, 1400 block of Kenmore St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
Ashley Mae-Marie Harper, 34, 2100 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and DUI. Bond: none.
Erik Lorne Waters, 43, 900 block of Red Bay Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Nelson Antonio Bruno Jr., 39, 2000 block of Bendway Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
Dustin Allen Luther, 30, 2000 block of Sydney St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,500.
Christopher Endy, 33, 6100 block of Shasta St., Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Brenard Smith, 31, 4500 block of Heather Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by causing bodily harm. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Lee Mead, 47, 6300 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charge: criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
Igor Nicolayevich Svidunovich, 37, Santurce Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
