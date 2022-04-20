The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Julian David Agudelo Lopez, 21, of Tampa. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of burglar's tools, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
Eddie Aponte, 48, of Tampa. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of burglar's tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, failure to register motor vehicle, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.
Tyler Jacob Forrest, 21, of Riverview. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Kylie Anne Gorham, 20, of Riverview. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jacqueline Ruth MacLeod, 59, 25200 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Carlen Alleane Piludu, 37, 16400 block of Becasse Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Daniel Stephen Schiller, 29, 3200 block of Depew Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: unarmed burglary and petit theft. Bond: $7,500.
Tylor Juris Kangars Auerhamer, 30, 300 block of Strausburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Jamie Leann McKinney, 42, 4600 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Sky Michael Covington, 22, 100 block of Sherbourne Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
Nikki Marie Pecora, 33, 10300 block of Sunday Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on five out of county warrants. Bond: $157,500.
Noel de Jesus Martinez, 23, 6200 block of SW Pablo Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jon Scott Barrack, 61, of Port Orange. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Zackery Andrew Boles, 30, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $500.
Ronald Calvin Dampier III, 25, 500 block of Fairview Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Kevin Michael Gaultney, 29, 2200 block of Homestead Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $20,000.
Pawel Ingielewicz, 62, of Chicago, Illinois. Charge: DUI and failure to submit to breath test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
Clifford Douglas McKing III, 43, of St. Petersburg. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Phillip Tran, 22, 3000 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: armed burglary and grand theft of fire extinguisher. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gerard Alexander Gomez Delacruz Jr., 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Nathan Deshawn Faust, 49, 1300 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: sale of cocaine, sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, sale of methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, violation of probation or community control, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Melissa Kay Finley, 55, unknown block of Brownville Road, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Timothy Ryan Thomas, 33, 11000 block of SW U.S. 17, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shawn Alkia Lacno, 34, 400 block of North Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Haley Marie Hall, 23, first block of Booker T. Washington Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
