The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jorge Antunez Funes, 53, of Weatherford, Texas. Charges: possession of forged or stolen ID and driving while license expired. Bond: none.
Steven James Martinez, 58, of Valdosta, Georgia. Charge: failure to register as convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Mark Ellsworth Christena Jr., 52, 5000 block of Dalewood Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: false imprisonment, kidnapping with intent to harm or terrorize, tampering with a witness, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and burglary. Bond: none.
Kobe Malik Jackson, 25, 23200 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Joseph Armstrong, 38, 3100 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Josiah Roise, 31, of Minot, North Dakota. Charges: resisting officer without violence and expiration of registration. Bond: none.
Yordan Carreras Cespedes, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Marc Gandara, 35, of Orlando. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jarius Jamal Dowling, 24, of Land O Lakes. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $4,000.
Christopher Ellis Drennan, 44, 200 block of Amber Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
Dalton Woodrow Edwards Jr., 29, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Sergio Lopez Nolasco, 42, of Plant City, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Robert Tribulan Oscar, 25, of Bradenton. Charges: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jason Annace Henry, 41, 8400 block of Roaul Avenue, North Port. Charges: disorderly conduct and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Justice Harmon, 18, 8600 block of SW Oppossum Trail, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Robert Allen Harrison Jr., 44, 2800 block of SW Terrell Street, Arcadia. Charges: sale of hallucinogen within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,000.
Nelson Dominguez Ceron, 40, unknown block of Maple Street, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Raul Garcia, 48, 23100 block of Maclellan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Omar Ramos-Romero, 30, 5200 block of Caputo Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.