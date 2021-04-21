The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Shane Michael Dominguez, 34, 700 block of Floral Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

Jamie Omar Sepulvelda, 41, 22300 block of Nyack Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $560.

Michael Francis Robinson Jr., 36, 2500 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Daniel Steven Miller, 29, 21000 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.

Jeremy Gentry, 48, 600 block of Chamber Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two out of county warrants. Bond: none.

Tyeler Christion Purcell, 18, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Cupertino Gonzalez Sanchez, 40, 500 block of Gloria Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Robert Janus, 49, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: $350.

Deifalla Malik Johnson, 28, 4500 block of Mermell Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Shannon Nicole Lewis, 35, 8000 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charges: weapon offense: missile into dwelling vehicle building or aircraft (accessory after the fact), aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony (accessory after the fact), and obstruction of criminal investigation. Bond: none.

Mitchell Ethan Riner, 24, 2000 block of Mississippi Ave., Englewood. Charge: hit and run leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

