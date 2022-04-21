The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lynn Golden, 43, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Sandra Marie Templeton, 38, 21500 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Danielle Bryant, 33, 3300 block of Depew Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Derek James Lambert, 29, 3700 block of South Haberland Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Kyle Lovingood, 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: 10 counts of violation of probation and community control and five counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jennifer Ann Elliott, 49, 300 block of Englewood Isles Parkway, Englewood. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Roderek Michael Geng Bennett, 30, 400 block of Pinehallow Circle, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Jason Robert McClaskey, 41, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Timothy Robert Byrnes, 31, 6000 block of Merril Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
Victoria Catherine Gotti, 55, of Marathon. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Murisa Nicole Kippin, 35, 8300 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
John Alexander Lukacs, 48, of Wesley Chapel. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Uriber Perez Salas, 24, of Wiumama, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Justin Noah Valdes, 41, of Miami Gardens. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $513.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ezell Patterson, 33, of Altamonte Springs, Florida. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $151,000.
Brian Lee Peer, 34, 7700 block of SE Pine Island Road, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or over and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,500.
Destinee Neavaeh Rochford, 20, 2800 block of SW Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
