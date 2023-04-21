The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Coty Joseph Bonilla, 38, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Mary K. Exposito, 53, 200 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Orma Lillian Barrows, 72, 3700 block of Baynard Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Jerry McAlister, 36, 10200 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of another person's ID without consent and theft of credit card. Bond: none.
• Joseph James Cable, 51, 14700 block of Deer Run Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Joshua Thibodeau, 25, 5300 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Zachary Ryan Tooker, 31, 5400 block of Happy Hollow Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Ceth Paul Thornton, 28, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: refusal to sign and accept a summons, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Marie Canonico, 38, 20300 block of Lorenzo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Timothy Matthew Bowles, 55, 12400 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and three counts of exploitation of elderly or disabled adult. Bond: $60,000.
• Dustin R. Harvick, 40, 900 block of Andrews Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Kennedy, 36, 3200 block of Amanda Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Michael Eugene Lima, 36, 1200 block of Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Derek Steele Kaschak, 27, of Jacksonville. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael George Stines, 47, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher Robert Costie, 43, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, petit theft, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Henry Clay-Boyce, 24, of Sarasota. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $18,000.
• Curtis Dean Kelly, 56, 1800 block of Rival Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Tood R. Scherber, 49, 5100 block of Farmington Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Sean Henry O'Neill, 66, 600 block of Spruce Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $4,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Warren Rashad Anthony, 24, 1100 block of SW Rainbow Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• George Mac Golloman Sr., 49, 1800 block of SW Hendry Street, Arcadia. Charge: two counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business. Bond: $70,000.
• Thomas Lequan Recall, 32, 1800 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Antonio Rodriguez-Marroquin, 45, of Washington, D.C. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Denis Ovido Carranza-Donaire, 29, of Melbourne, Florida. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $250.
• Antonio Rodriguez Perez, 46, 3400 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Rolando Velasquez-Domingo, 27, 3800 block of NW Knollwud Drive, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jason Michael McCumber, 40, 100 block of South Orange Street, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: $500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
