The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kurtis Wayne Freeman, 59, of Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Carl Saunders, 47, 100 block of Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, selling heroin, selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of opium or derivative schedule I or II with intent to sell. Bond: none.

Andrew Daphnis, 37, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Anna Mae Walchle, 30, 1000 block of Kansas Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Allison Louise Sheubrooks, 27, 2700 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $18,500.

Allison Elysia Ankrom, 32, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Carlos William Gilliam, 35, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charges: commit felony battery and aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

James Nicholas Hansen III, 51, 2300 block of Milkweed Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: (original charge: violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jillian Carole Andel, 35, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: larceny petty theft after prior conviction). Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

Daniel Allen Jones, 22, 19300 block of Cruise Drive, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property, and DUI. Bond: $240.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

