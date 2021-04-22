The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Melissa Ann Palacios, 39, 4300 block of Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

Paul Pierre Brodeur III, 36, 26500 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Jessica Marie Simmons, 34, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500. 

Matthew Blake Lang, 31, of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none. 

Ramanand Sugrim, 51, 19500 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none. 

Marckelly Joseph, 33, 1100 block of Vernon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none. 

Kohl Michael Kelsay, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500. 

Timothy Michael Troiano, 42, 8400 block of Cosgrove Road, North Port. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by the law enforcement officer, knowingly driving while license suspended of revoked, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $6,000. 

Brett Matthew Baumann, 26, 6500 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none. 


Dannial Lee Frost, 39, 2000 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $6,000. 

Spencer Kyle O'Neill, 29, 2500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: false ID given to a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000. 

Noelani Beth Mills, 29, 2300 block of 51st Boulevard East, Bradenton. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

Ashley Lynn Gomes, 29, 400 block of 74th Street Court North West, Bradenton. Bond: out of county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Earl Gene Wallace, Jr., 67, 11200 block of Welch Avenue South West, Arcadia. Charge: failure to register vehicle. Bond: $500. 

Brian Edward Robards, 58, 11000 block of South West Welch Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. 

Kei'shean Charod Washington, 24, 2900 block of South West Rose Street, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking more than 10 grams of phenethylamines, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $35,000. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Carlos Sanchez Diaz, 37, of Sarasota. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500. 

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments