The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer Lauren Lutz, 39, 16200 block of Ridgewood Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Kelly Johanna DePontbriand, 37, 26600 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Justin D. Carver, 35, 29300 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and willful abuse of a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Bernard Crawford Jr., 44, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Edward Preston, 28, 1600 block of Sharp Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $5,000.
• Robert Borresen Jr., 26, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Sarah Christine Reid, 21, 1000 block of Olsten Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $800.
• Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 25, 11000 block of Kimbery Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
• Jonathan Michael Snyder, 38, 500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: petit theft and two counts of burglary. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Christopher Oreal Brown, 25, 2800 block of Yacolt Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $10,000.
• Linda Headford Gray, 59, 5200 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Raymond Allen Stackhouse, 52, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.
• Joseph D. Treasone, 35, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Joel Michael Cote, 29, 21900 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.
• Amy Marie Lehan, 37, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Juan Hilberto Ayala, 36, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.