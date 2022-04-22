The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Jennifer Lauren Lutz, 39, 16200 block of Ridgewood Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Kelly Johanna DePontbriand, 37, 26600 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Justin D. Carver, 35, 29300 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and willful abuse of a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Bernard Crawford Jr., 44, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.

• Nicholas Edward Preston, 28, 1600 block of Sharp Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $5,000.

• Robert Borresen Jr., 26, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

• Sarah Christine Reid, 21, 1000 block of Olsten Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $800.

• Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 25, 11000 block of Kimbery Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

• Jonathan Michael Snyder, 38, 500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: petit theft and two counts of burglary. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Brandon Christopher Oreal Brown, 25, 2800 block of Yacolt Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $10,000.

• Linda Headford Gray, 59, 5200 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Raymond Allen Stackhouse, 52, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.

• Joseph D. Treasone, 35, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Joel Michael Cote, 29, 21900 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.

• Amy Marie Lehan, 37, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Juan Hilberto Ayala, 36, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

