The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alexis Ann Alonzo, 37, 18200 block of Yale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Austin Lee Orsini, 23, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register as a sexual offender and failure to comply with registration law. Bond: none.
Devin Ray Lynch, 34, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, and trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine. Bond: $27,500.
Rodney Terrell Joiner, 30, of Belle Glade. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, larceny petty theft 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $31,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
