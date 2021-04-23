The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Whitney Lee Beauregard, 40, 4200 block of Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Edwin Antonio Martinez Cano, 37, of Roger, AR. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jason Andrew Franklin, 26, 5200 block of Shellmound Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: none.
Kory Cameron Kossick, 23, 11200 block of Second Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000. Bond: $5,000.
Christopher James Conti, 55, 2100 block of Hanson Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Peter De Waard, 53, 1200 block of Yarmouth Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
John Calvin Davis, Jr., 49, 9200 block of Calumet Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Kenneth Tyrone Glenn, 58, 1500 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery of an officer, firefighter or EMT, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer with violence and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
Matthew Dipaolo, 34, 13300 block of Englewood Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Angela Sue Martin, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Lashawn McDonald, 33, of Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to a law enforcement officer and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $13,500.
Anthony Fitzgerald Mcleod, 23, of Orlando. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Kyle Auman, 36, 4500 block of Ulster Avenue, North Port. Charge: 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $750.
Trevor Dejon Ha Waithe, 21, of Naples. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $9,500.
Cyla Marie Steger, 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Casey Robert Triplett, 45, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Wesley Philip Greus, 37, 8300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and two counts of dealing traffic stolen property. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bradley Augard Augustin, 21, 8600 block of Chesebro Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Nicole Marie Crea, 31, 4000 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $20,000.
Billie Hilton, 23, 1700 block of Rice Terrace, North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and domestic battery. Bond: none.
Drew Watkins Long, 32, 6800 block of Ketona Road, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
