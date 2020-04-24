The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jason Clifford Wardally, 42, 22200 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $12,500.

• Clinton Samuel Forbes, 19, of Hollywood, Fla. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and failing to register the motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

• Mykola Semenov, 64, 19000 block of Sheriff Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $10,000.

• Chaise Anthony Grimes, 18, 2300 block of Sunnyglow Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of second degree larceny/petty theft — first offense, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed during a state of emergency, and possession of burglary tools. Bond: $20,000.

• Jonathan Christopher Garrett, 29, 3300 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $52,000.

• Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 47, 3300 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without a license or revoked — habitual offenders, carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, electric weapon or device, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charges: burglary dwelling structure or conveyance armed, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, damage over $200 under $1,000, commit aggravated battery, contempt of court: violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, damage to property $1,000 or more, battery touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Larry Steven Boydstun, 19, 800 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: Sarasota County/ burglary occupied dwelling. Bond: none.

Gabriel Cortez, 61, 500 block of W Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction protection of domestic violence. Bond: none.

Marina Kate Truelove, 31, 300 block of Purdue Road, Venice. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs, violate driver’s license restrictions. Bond: $240.

Anthony Michael McGonegal, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: larceny petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.

Mark Alexander Arnold, 23, 3100 block of Chestnut Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of use or possession of ID of another person without consent, larceny petty theft second degree second offense. Bond: $1,100.

