The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Dakota James Caldwell, 27, 8200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Corey Alexander Petrock, 33, 1000 block of Ware Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 of higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Justin Andrew Derose, 36, 4300 block of Wishchamper St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Wayne Ryan Gerald Larson, 37, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Edward Richard Tardio, 52, 2400 block of Caring Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

Janet Marie Birkholz, 59, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


Angela Nicole Birkholz, 37, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

Karl Mark Vanravenswaay, 48, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Danny Henry Annace, 33, of North Port. Charges: loitering, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and altering or destroying physical evidence. Bond: $3,620.

Samuel Badillo, 37, 1300 block of Huntington Place, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Fedrick Renard Douglas Jr., 22, of North Port. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a weapon by convicted U.S. felon and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $15,500.

Arien Thomas Gonzalez, 19, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery by a person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

