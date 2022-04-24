The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Raul J. Alamia, Jr., 45, 3400 block of Marion St., Zolfo Springs. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Mark Allen Schmidt, 60, 30200 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,500.

Christian Collins Taylor, 27, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. bond: $2,500.

Heather Maree Sanders, 36, of Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Nathan Ronald Pridham, 18, 2100 block of Lorraine Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $600.

Michael Todd Wingert, 46, 13400 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.

Scott Eric Hibbins, Jr., 31, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Shawn Marie Wilson, 47, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of pretrial release and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Spencer Todd Root, 58, 5400 block of Hoffman St., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, disorderly intoxications, and county ordinance violation. Bond: none.

Phyllis Ann Marino, 59, 1400 block of Music Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Shawn Andrew Kukuruga, 31, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Gladys Daniel Beck, 27, of Murfreesboro, TN. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $100.

Raymond Lee Male, Jr., 49, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.

Chase Edward Wells, 37, 7000 block of Placida Road, Cape Haze. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christopher David Harris, 19, 1200 block of S.W. Melody Drive, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Patricia Rae Dittman, 64, 5200 block of Gadboys Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Justin James Evans, 36, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $25,000.

Alexis Mejia Trujillo, 21, 6200 block of Sooner St., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

Michael B. Obarowski, Jr., 32, 1200 block of 4th St., Sarasota. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another, and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Anthony William Ventolo, 27, 300 block of Degas Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $25,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Juan Hilberto Ayala, 36, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Ezell Patterson, 33, of Altamonte Springs, FL. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines, possession of a weapon or ammunition by Florida convicted felon, tamper with or fabricate evidence, possession of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $151,000.

Brian Lee Peer, 34, 7700 block of S.E. Pine Island Road, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,500.

Tia Shannah Thompson, 43, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jeremy Michael Vivyan, 41, of Anderson, SC. Charge: failure to register email identifiers. Bond: $50,000.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

