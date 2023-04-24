The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lizette Alvarez, 52, 3400 block of Sarto Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: $1,500.
• Joe Allen Hearns, 47, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Corey Edward Rogers, 30, 21900 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, violation of probation or community control, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Tian Van Le, 50, 4700 block of Tailsman Terrace, North Port. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $5,000.
• Johnathan David Murray, 36, 4400 block of Compton Lane, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Connor Gray, 22, of Philadelphia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Katelyn Rose Levasseur, 36, 5900 block of Galambos Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte: child neglect without bodily harm). Bond: $5,000.
• Amanda Anne Wall, 43, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Reuben Marcus Andrew Wilt, 31, Riverview, Florida. Charge: possess not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.
• Yuryj Zenon Guran, 26, 2000 block of Redstone Avenue, North Port. Charges: domestic battery, simple assault/intent to do violence, contempt of court for domestic battery. Bond: $30,000.
• Matthew Vincent Southwell, 40, 2000 block of Oracle Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Christopher Eugene Halsey, 66, 5800 block of Sabal Trace Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Wilfred Melendez Lopez, 34, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Aaron Bernard Black, 62, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Dillon Scott Kent, 32, 200 block of Avenue Des Parques, Venice. Charge: obstructing justice: hinder with communicating info to law enforcement officer/judge. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Eugene Parham, 39, Sarasota. Charges: domestic battery and criminal mischief: over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $12,000.
• Joao Goulart Valentim, 23, 4100 block of Donatello Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disturbing the peace. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Colby Diane Taylor, 24, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment; use two-way communication device to facilitate felony; possess methamphetamine with intent to sell manufacture deliver. Bond: $9,500.
• Antonio Lopez, 37, 1500 block of SE Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: sexual battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, smuggling contraband into detention facility, resisting officer without violence, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Colby Diane Taylor, 24, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charges: two counts each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $19,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
