The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Leangeris Torres-Rodreguez, 19, of Puerto Rico. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Carrillo Cruz-Lopez, 34, 40 block of Bundare St., Rotonda West. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Trisha Dawn Canedy, 42, 3300 Tripoli Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Mark Richard Salinardi, 52, 3600 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Nicholas Matthew Barton, 25, 21100 block of Burkhart Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Kristina Madonna Donis, 26, 4000 block of Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $500.
Franci Eugene Emery III, 34, 5300 block of Johnson Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Jeremy Cole Jackson, 27, 3000 block of Villa Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. Bond: $15,000.
Aubrey Ann Blackman, 31, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license revoked or suspended, possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Christopher Cody Danner, 32, 1400 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license revoked or suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and failure have required endorsement on driver’s license. Bond: $7,500.
Simon Ermelindo Carillo, 30, 100 block of Boundary Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $1,000.
Canuto Hernandez-Diaz, 26, 12200 block of Rosado Ave., North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Theodore Eaddy, 52, 2600 block of Guava St., Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $2,000.
Brian Patrick Kirby, 64, 6400 block of Blueberry Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Guadalupe Moreno-Barreras, 42, 2400 block of S.W. Willow St., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Miguel De Leon, 37, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Anthony Kovalsky, 54, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Andrew Glenn Noble, 42, 100 block of Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Marcus Andrew Baker, 31, 2400 block of S.W. Alice Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, petty theft, criminal mischief and trespassing. Bond: $9,240.
Randell Scott Chickering, 48, 1100 block of S.E. 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jamies Demon Fields, Jr., 18, of Doral, FL. Charges: two counts of a structure or dwelling causing damage over $1,000; two counts of grand theft; criminal mischief; unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure; and larceny, molest coin operating machine. Bond: $137,500.
Tiffany Elaine Garner, 30, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Todd Allen Halek, 57, of Brooklyn Park, MN. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Cristy Ann Martin, 36, 3000 block of N.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jason Michael McCumber, 38, 100 block of South Orange St., Arcadia. Charges: two violations of probation. Bond: none.
Anderson Perdoma, 19, 1600 block of Skates Ave., Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear; lewd, lascivious behavior on victim 12 to 16 years of age; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $30,000.
David Lee Snyder, Jr., 28, 1300 block of S.E. Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of battery by touch or strike and violation of pretrial release conditions for domestic violence. Bond: $1,620.
Jerry Garcia Tijerina, 37, 1500 block of N.E. Livingston, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $2,500.
Anthony Don Washington, Sr., 49, 800 block of Court St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
