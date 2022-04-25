The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Cody James Hawkins, 18, of Sarasota. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $500.

• Joshua Robert Estelle, 22, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.

• Yovani Francisco Mulgado, 40, 8200 block of Swiss Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Theresa Marie Digby, 60, 14200 block of Seaboard Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 37, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and refusal to sign a summons. Bond: $1,000.

• Christopher Robert Kondas, 36, of Lake Worth. Charge: assault. Bond: $2,500.

• Paul Andrew Hart, 53, 100 block of Coweles Street, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Mickolas David Mauney, 31, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Narciso Avendano Maldonado, 41, of Orlando. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Miles Wesley Seekford, 35, 8200 block of Galbut Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jason Wayne Tart, 51, 6200 block of Tropicaire Boulevard, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of cocaine. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Abby Louise Cretu, 21, 8300 block of Malcolm Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

• Karli Marie Jones, 29, 100 block of South New York Aveue, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

• Austin Lee Southard, 26, 8100 block of Lombra Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• William Darrell Head, 50, 1800 block of SE Pear Drive, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

• Cristina Michele Parker, 46, of Pensacola. Charges: smuggling contraband into prison, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments