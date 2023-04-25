The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Scarlet Jean Moore, 66, 2000 block of Myrtle Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jimmy Dale Purser, 69, 29300 block of Turbar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• David Jeffrey Toth, 46, of Port Saint Lucie. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
• Bruce Edward Cuthbert Jr., 46, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Christy Lynn Wickham-Armfield, 64, 5200 block of Cheney Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to breath test, refusing to accept and sign a summons, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Crystal Marie Cederman, 23, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery against person aged 65 years or older and three counts of criminal mischief. Bond: none.
• Aristotelis Spiros Tsimis, 37, of Jacksonville. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Leonar Francisco Escoto Parks, 42, of Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Amaad Frank Hicks, 39, 600 block of Harvey Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Megan Dorothy Lascola, 20, 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: petit theft and six counts of shoplifting. Bond: $1,220.
• Ralph G. Meyers, 58, of Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bartoldo Garcia, 76, 300 block of North Tenth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $120.
• Adrian Marcelino Soriana Santos, 23, 1900 block of SE West Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• John Edsel Comer Jr., 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $620.
• Mari Ann Grondin, 37, of Cape Coral. Charges: two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Lynnette Jennine Lovett, 53, 200 block of North Rogers Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
