The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Colleen Cecilia Dietz, 37, 1700 block of Forest Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $17,000.

John Paul Furtuoso, 20, 25300 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT and resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Angel Bobby Robles, Jr., 46, 19300 block of Lauzon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Kenneth Tyrone Glenn, 57, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,500.

Britni Finken, 30, 22400 block of Donalda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug drug without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $13,500.

Tiffany Nicole Wertenbach, 25, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Hallan Cristoper Furtuoso-Munoz, 24, 22300 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and breach of peace, disorderly conduct. Bond: $2,500.

Joseph Thad Parker, 21, 17800 block of Spanish Creek Lane, Alva, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Ronnie Leon Reid, Jr., 34, 300 block of Ferris Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

Benjamin Austin Paige, 22, 2400 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and loitering or prowling. Bond: $15,000.

Allison Dawn Osborne, 40, homeless of North Port. Charges: driving with a revoked license, loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

Asia Marie Fisher, 36, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,000.

Melissa Lynn Rodriguez, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Mala Onika Melissa Bailey-Dhountal, 41, 4300 block of Langtree Ave., North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Judith Anne Taylor, 19, 2000 block of Magnolia Circle, North Port. Charges: four counts of grand theft of a firearm and four counts of dealing or trafficking stolen property. Bond: $36,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Marc Stefan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charge: possession of synthetic marijuana. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Robert Charles Six, 31, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: four counts of larceny. Bond: $480.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Bonita Paulette Adams, 47, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and damage to property, $200 or under. Bond: $620.

Alexander Guadalupe Caballero, 33, 2600 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $500.

Rindi Dawn Layport, 44, 1500 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Jon Clayton Ness, 56, 2000 block of Oakes Blvd., Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Juan Lugo Trejo, 21, 1200 block of 1st Ave, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

