The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brittany Rae Prainito, 34, 30100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, nonsupport of dependents and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Jason K. Hollada, 35, 12400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Langdon Christopher Broom III, 51, 3500 block of Adeline Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
Jeffery Elisha Hamm, 45, 21200 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Russell Lowell MacDonald, 47, 22900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Vincent Olivo, 31, 1200 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Daniel Brandon Houser, 32, of Iron Stations, N.C. Charges: engaging in contracting business without certification, grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $13,000.
Alexis Eve Clark, 25, of Fort Myers. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and an out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Tristan Michael Gendron, 21, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephen Martin Winter, 39, 300 block of Gulf Breeze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug equipment and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
