The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Edwin Alfonso Williams, 42, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David John Metz, 55, 2200 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Kevin William Powers, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave upon owner's order. Bond: none.

Megan Nicole Perkins, 36, 1300 block of Fireside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of opium or derived Schedule III drug, sale of Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $45,000.

Marvin Jerome Barton, 55, 3300 block of Depew Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle when ordered by law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kassie-Ann Reynolds, 22, 18400 block of Myer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tiara Leagh Bory, 35, 1300 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Kortny Ann Hayden, 34, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.


Robert Gerard Moreau, 64, 12500 block of Feldman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Sergey Chelnokov, 35, 13700 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

William Franklin Driggers, 48, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Emiliano Zavala III, 31, 1400 block of SE Carnahan Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of pretrial release condition for domestic violence. Bond: none.

William Darrell Head, 50, 1800 block of SE Pear Drive, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Pyshon Wanyae Mathis, 20, of Sebring. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments