The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Edwin Alfonso Williams, 42, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David John Metz, 55, 2200 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kevin William Powers, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave upon owner's order. Bond: none.
Megan Nicole Perkins, 36, 1300 block of Fireside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of opium or derived Schedule III drug, sale of Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $45,000.
Marvin Jerome Barton, 55, 3300 block of Depew Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle when ordered by law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kassie-Ann Reynolds, 22, 18400 block of Myer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tiara Leagh Bory, 35, 1300 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Kortny Ann Hayden, 34, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Robert Gerard Moreau, 64, 12500 block of Feldman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Sergey Chelnokov, 35, 13700 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
William Franklin Driggers, 48, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Emiliano Zavala III, 31, 1400 block of SE Carnahan Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of pretrial release condition for domestic violence. Bond: none.
William Darrell Head, 50, 1800 block of SE Pear Drive, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Pyshon Wanyae Mathis, 20, of Sebring. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.