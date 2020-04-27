The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Anival Rivera, 59, of Spring Hill. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Nathan Thomas Wells, 47, 11500 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
James Matthew Dennis, 35, 200 block of East Tarpon Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
Christopher Clay Scarbrough, 48, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, larceny petty theft, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $9,500.
Ioanis Tsourakis, 35, 21100 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jeraldo Mendoza, 33, 22000 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: $4,500.
John Rodriguez, 34, of Pembroke Pines. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Cameron David Benoit, 30, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and four underlying charges. Bond: $24,000.
John Daniel Salas, 32, 6400 block of Amore Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jessica Bertha Hernandez, 42, of Brooklyn. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.
Alyssa May Cooper, 23, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jasmine Noelle Margetson, 34, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Laura Christina Gonzales, 31, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three counts of probation violation. Original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Emiliano Joseph Gonzales, 49, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charge: assault on person 65 years or older, battery on person 65 years or older, burglary dwelling structure or conveyance armed. Bond: $9,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.