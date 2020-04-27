The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Anival Rivera, 59, of Spring Hill. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Nathan Thomas Wells, 47, 11500 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

James Matthew Dennis, 35, 200 block of East Tarpon Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.

Christopher Clay Scarbrough, 48, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, larceny petty theft, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $9,500.

Ioanis Tsourakis, 35, 21100 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Jeraldo Mendoza, 33, 22000 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: $4,500.

John Rodriguez, 34, of Pembroke Pines. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Cameron David Benoit, 30, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and four underlying charges. Bond: $24,000.

John Daniel Salas, 32, 6400 block of Amore Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jessica Bertha Hernandez, 42, of Brooklyn. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.

Alyssa May Cooper, 23, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jasmine Noelle Margetson, 34, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Laura Christina Gonzales, 31, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three counts of probation violation. Original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Emiliano Joseph Gonzales, 49, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charge: assault on person 65 years or older, battery on person 65 years or older, burglary dwelling structure or conveyance armed. Bond: $9,000.

