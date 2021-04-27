The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Salvatore Vito Contino, 26, first block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

John Kevin Bell, 41, first block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Wade Perry Sours III, 28, 23400 block of Charleston Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Joshua Allen Fortune, 25, 27300 block of Mandarin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $3,500.

Steven Carl Welgan, 50, 6400 block of Scott Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Jennifer Nicole Morales, 36, 23100 block of Utica Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $3,500.

Michael Albert Cormier, 23, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $1,500.

Emory D. Duggar, 44, Gillot Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,000.

Sara Lynn Walton, 65, 1200 block of Inverness Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Nicole Angela Ronick, 46, 3700 block of Conrad Street, North Port. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $4,000.

Nancy Maria Puglisi, 53, of Lake Suzy. Charge: larceny petty theft first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $1,000.


Crystle Yvan Kasprzyk, 33, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Richard Victor Monette, 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: moving traffic violation violate drivers license restrictions, DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Daniel Raymond Dufault, 46, 7600 block of Wexford Street, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike, and obstruct resist officer without violence. Bond: $16,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Danny Henry Annace, 33, 500 block of Ovalando Place, North Port. Charge: resist obstruct officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Carly Canora, 43, 700 block of Baja Viejo, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Roy Leon Frost, 44, 100 block of W. Fray Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Jordan Meredith Ritchie, 31, 5000 block of North Beach Road, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Nicholas Wren Sargent, 22, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

