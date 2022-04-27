The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Freddie Blackburn, 56, of West Palm Beach. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,000.
Thomas Ray Kitchen Jr., 65, 23200 block of Burlinggame Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. Bond: $10,000.
Joseph J. Lamberto III, 55, address withheld. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant, willful abuse of a child without great bodily harm, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $12,500.
Todd Raymond Powers, 50, 400 block of Ravenswood Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Clifton Dale Selby, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked, two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $3,500.
Michael Woolridge II, 31, 2700 block of Carolina Street, North Port. Charges: battery against first responder, attempted bribery of public servant, DUI, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $14,250.
Shane Allen Davis, 27, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Thomas Aaron Butler, 32, 19000 block of Cohran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Tiara Leagh Bory, 35, 1300 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charges: three out-of-county warrants. Bond: $17,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicole Lynn Delgado, 39, 100 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Thomas Edward Savage, 56, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $4,740.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ian Dutch Dorbeck, 49, 13100 block of Kingsway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.
Kharahn Dycheim Gay, 25, of Tampa. Charges: six out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Brent Markeith Goodson, 39, of Ocala. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Gerardo DeJesus Chavez Zepeda, 25, 1900 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
