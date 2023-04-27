The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jerry Paul Barnes, 67, of Raleigh, North Carolina. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $135.
• Paulus Cassidy Jones, 39, 2500 block of Cannolot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Richard Vazquez, 35, 18300 block of Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Chaney Robert Doyle, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Linda Barbara Aarden, 34, 1300 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Rony Arturo Vidal-Saavedra, 25, of Jacksonville. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Yusnel Lopetegui Padron, 46, of Hialeah, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Luana Bueno, 22, 7400 block of Franzino Avenue, North Port. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $1,500.
• Christian Caal Pop, 24, of Dover, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Anton James Travis, 35, 1200 block of Delmonte Street, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.
• Ashley Lynette Velasco, 40, 2700 block of Escambia Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Phillip Carpenter, 28, 21300 block of Pemberton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lauren Marie Brown, 26, 7000 block of SW Environmental Road, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Lindsay Allison Freytes, 37, 2200 block of SE Airport Road, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation or community control, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Monica Kay Jackson, 32, 6100 block of SW Shores Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine of 14 grams or over, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,500.
• Beatrice Youngkeater McGill, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Vincent Junior Morales, 44, 2600 block of East Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine of 14 grams or over, possession of a controlled substance, and smuggling contraband into prison. Bond: $44,000.
• Selvin Abel Ramirez-Aguilar, 19, 1400 block of SE Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $30,000.
• Malaycia Ali Rivers, 30, of Wauchula. Charge: battery against first responder. Bond: none.
• Javier Salmeron, 48, first block of Sevilla Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Charles Clifford Stark Jr., 37, 4800 block of SW Norton Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michelle Jeanette Clark, 40, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Bartoldo Garcia, 76, 300 block of North Tenth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
