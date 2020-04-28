The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Thomas Wolf, 41, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.

Elliott Morgan Hartman, 54, 100 block of Hibiscus Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Esteban Gomez-Perez, 50, 1400 block of Lindsay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Ellis Drennan, 41, 22100 block of Lockport Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.

James Robert Koch, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 29, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Lynnsee Marie Taylor, 29, 17200 block of Drayton Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Justin Nathen Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.

Andrew Michael Shattuck, 36, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.

Paul Edward Mann, 54, 700 block of Buckskin Court, Englewood. Charges: follow, harass, or cyberstalk with fear of death or injury and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jamie Lynn Edwards, 42, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Santiago Perez Fragoso, 46, 3300 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $670.

Neal Obryant Durham Jr., 20, 36, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: failure to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Norina Dee Dupre, 36, 9400 block of Acco Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Sheila Anne Hartwell, 63, 400 block of West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none (supervised release).

Kane Julius Washington, 27, 3300 block of Colma St., North Port. Charges: false imprisonment of a person against their will, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: $25,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

