The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Thomas Wolf, 41, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Elliott Morgan Hartman, 54, 100 block of Hibiscus Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Esteban Gomez-Perez, 50, 1400 block of Lindsay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Ellis Drennan, 41, 22100 block of Lockport Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
James Robert Koch, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 29, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Lynnsee Marie Taylor, 29, 17200 block of Drayton Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Justin Nathen Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Andrew Michael Shattuck, 36, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.
Paul Edward Mann, 54, 700 block of Buckskin Court, Englewood. Charges: follow, harass, or cyberstalk with fear of death or injury and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jamie Lynn Edwards, 42, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Santiago Perez Fragoso, 46, 3300 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $670.
Neal Obryant Durham Jr., 20, 36, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: failure to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Norina Dee Dupre, 36, 9400 block of Acco Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Sheila Anne Hartwell, 63, 400 block of West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none (supervised release).
Kane Julius Washington, 27, 3300 block of Colma St., North Port. Charges: false imprisonment of a person against their will, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: $25,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.