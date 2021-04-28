The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Justin Lee Atwood, 33, 1700 block of 18th Street, Sarasota. Charges: resisting officer without violence and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Andrew David Smith, 30, 400 block of Ann Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Johnny Lee Addison, 45, 21400 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abuses a child without great bodily harm. Bond: $3,500.
Mauricio Andres Gomez, 38, 100 block of Carlisle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Alexander Peter Priddee, 27, 12200 block of Maltz Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contributing to delinquency by act causing child to be needy. Bond: $3,500.
Kathleen Sullivan, 57, 7200 block of Seamist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Christopher Shawn Grant, 39, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.
Billy Joe Travis II, 36, 18500 block of Blair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Joshline James Cobb, 25, of Fort Myers. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Lynn Ellen Feeney, 40, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespass failure to leave property pon order by owner, resisting officer without violence, battery on officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Lopez, 27, of North Port. Charges: three warrants out of Manatee County. Bond: $15,000.
Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 30, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle and driving while license suspended revoked or equivalent status. Bond: $240.
Nedrick Tokee Woodard, 35, 400 block of W Pine Street, Arcadia. Charges: obstruct or resist officer without violence and driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 23, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.