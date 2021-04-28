The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Justin Lee Atwood, 33, 1700 block of 18th Street, Sarasota. Charges: resisting officer without violence and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Andrew David Smith, 30, 400 block of Ann Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

Johnny Lee Addison, 45, 21400 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abuses a child without great bodily harm. Bond: $3,500.

Mauricio Andres Gomez, 38, 100 block of Carlisle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Alexander Peter Priddee, 27, 12200 block of Maltz Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contributing to delinquency by act causing child to be needy. Bond: $3,500.

Kathleen Sullivan, 57, 7200 block of Seamist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Christopher Shawn Grant, 39, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.

Billy Joe Travis II, 36, 18500 block of Blair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.


Joshline James Cobb, 25, of Fort Myers. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Lynn Ellen Feeney, 40, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespass failure to leave property pon order by owner, resisting officer without violence, battery on officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Lopez, 27, of North Port. Charges: three warrants out of Manatee County. Bond: $15,000.

Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 30, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle and driving while license suspended revoked or equivalent status. Bond: $240.

Nedrick Tokee Woodard, 35, 400 block of W Pine Street, Arcadia. Charges: obstruct or resist officer without violence and driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 23, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments