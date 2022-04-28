The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Edward Silcott Sr., 55, 500 block of East Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Ricardo Tito Raison, 48, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Alberto Sandi-Soto, 55, 22100 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Ryan Michael Thirtle, 22, of North Fort Myers. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.
Andrew Paul Lang Jr., 26, of Muskegon, Michigan. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michelle Leigh Dangelo, 39, of Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Wilfrid Joseph, 48, 12500 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tajuana Marie Devary, 41, 8700 block of La Boca Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Paul A. Hart, 53, 100 block of West Coweles Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Bruce Cilbrith, 70, of Port St. Lucie. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Glen Allen Hughes, 55, 2100 block of SW Poinsebbeth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.