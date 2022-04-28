The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Edward Silcott Sr., 55, 500 block of East Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.

Ricardo Tito Raison, 48, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Alberto Sandi-Soto, 55, 22100 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Ryan Michael Thirtle, 22, of North Fort Myers. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.

Andrew Paul Lang Jr., 26, of Muskegon, Michigan. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michelle Leigh Dangelo, 39, of Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.


Wilfrid Joseph, 48, 12500 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tajuana Marie Devary, 41, 8700 block of La Boca Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Paul A. Hart, 53, 100 block of West Coweles Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

David Bruce Cilbrith, 70, of Port St. Lucie. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

Glen Allen Hughes, 55, 2100 block of SW Poinsebbeth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

