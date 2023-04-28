The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Albert Lee Thomas Jr., 31, 11300 block of Eighth Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Warren David Lee Thompson, 39, 12200 block of Poindexter Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,500.
• Mary Veronica Michels, 60, 100 block of Cummins Avenue NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jhonaiver Velazquez, 22, 14400 block of Lillian Circle, Englewood. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Niccolas Ramiro-Ramirez, 28, of Brandon. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Tyrone Booth, 47, 2500 block of Jacoby Circle, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $5,000.
• Blake Ryan Leo Minisci, 31, 3800 block of Everglades Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,000.
• Talea Renee Saylor, 22, 900 block of Via De Luna, Englewood. Charges: burglary and petty theft. Bond: $8,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Brett Thomas Bartlik, 56, 3500 block of NE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: sexual offender failure to report vacating permanent residence and failure to report at county of residence. Bond: $9,000.
• John Henry Hornbake, 53, 2500 block of NW Howard Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Christopher Antwone Thomas, 38, of Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Timothy Scott Cleland, 49, of Bonita Springs. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Frank DiFiore
