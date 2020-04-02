The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Anthony Joseph Geraci, 58, 100 block of Rotonda Lakes Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.

Yamilette Nicole Gandolff, 21, 25400 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Dominick Robert Saletnik, 22, 18400 block of Locklane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

E'jai Germice Ernestene O'Brien, 23, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Daniel David O'Brien, 39, 1400 block of Kennesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Sean Andrew Clarke, 22, of Nokomis. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to have required endorsement on driver's license. Bond: $2,000.

Nancy Maginnis Clulow, 67, 6200 block of Bixel Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

Damaris Almeyda Perez, 34, 1st block of Manor Court, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments