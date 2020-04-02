The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Joseph Geraci, 58, 100 block of Rotonda Lakes Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Yamilette Nicole Gandolff, 21, 25400 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Dominick Robert Saletnik, 22, 18400 block of Locklane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
E'jai Germice Ernestene O'Brien, 23, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Daniel David O'Brien, 39, 1400 block of Kennesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Sean Andrew Clarke, 22, of Nokomis. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to have required endorsement on driver's license. Bond: $2,000.
Nancy Maginnis Clulow, 67, 6200 block of Bixel Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Damaris Almeyda Perez, 34, 1st block of Manor Court, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.